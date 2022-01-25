Menu

Consumer

Manitobans to see gas bills go down after PUB approval

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 10:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitobans’ natural gas bills going down' Manitobans’ natural gas bills going down
Manitobans will be getting a break on their natural gas bills. On average, there will be a 14 per cent decrease.

Some financial relief is coming to Manitobans on their gas bills for the next few months.

The Public Utilities Board approved a Centra Gas application to decrease the primary gas rate which would mean a 14.2 per cent drop in the bill for an average homeowner. This adds up to about $121 in savings a year.

The new rate goes into effect February 1.

Centra Gas doesn’t make money on selling gas to consumers, so the price decrease is reflective of lower industry prices.

Customers with fixed-term, fixed-price contracts with Centra Gas or a private broker will not be affected.

The rates will be reviewed again on May 1.

Story continues below advertisement

 

