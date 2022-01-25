Manitobans to see gas bills go down after PUB approval

Send this page to someone via email

Some financial relief is coming to Manitobans on their gas bills for the next few months.

The Public Utilities Board approved a Centra Gas application to decrease the primary gas rate which would mean a 14.2 per cent drop in the bill for an average homeowner. This adds up to about $121 in savings a year.

The new rate goes into effect February 1.

Centra Gas doesn’t make money on selling gas to consumers, so the price decrease is reflective of lower industry prices.

Customers with fixed-term, fixed-price contracts with Centra Gas or a private broker will not be affected.

The rates will be reviewed again on May 1.

