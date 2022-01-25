Menu

Health

Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 4:41 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba is experiencing yet another increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to the most recent numbers from provincial health officials, there are now 729 Manitobans in hospital, up 13 from Monday. A total of 49 Manitobans with the virus are currently in intensive care.

Read more: Winnipeg warns of COVID-19 exposure in city council chamber

Six more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,521 on Tuesday.

According to the province, 15 per cent of eligible Manitobans don’t have a single dose of the vaccine, while 78 per cent have received at least two shots.

