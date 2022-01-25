Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise again

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is experiencing yet another increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to the most recent numbers from provincial health officials, there are now 729 Manitobans in hospital, up 13 from Monday. A total of 49 Manitobans with the virus are currently in intensive care.

Six more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,521 on Tuesday.

According to the province, 15 per cent of eligible Manitobans don’t have a single dose of the vaccine, while 78 per cent have received at least two shots.

