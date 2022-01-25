N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection to a homicide in Yarmouth, N.S. last year.

RCMP were called on May 24, 2021 to a home on King Street where they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot. The man later died and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, RCMP updated the file to say James Edmund Spurrell, 33, of Yarmouth, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Spurrell was already in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside on unrelated matters when he was arrested. RCMP said he appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on Feb. 14.

As well, Gordon Jack Hein, 38, of Barrington, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He too was at the Central Nova facility when he was arrested, and will appear in court again on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, Herbert Spurrell, 68, of Yarmouth, has been charged with accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm. He was arrested last Friday and was later released on conditions to appear in court on Feb. 14.