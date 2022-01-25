Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Latest federal housing announcement targets 3 projects in Hamilton’s lower city

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 25, 2022 11:54 am
A retrofitted high-rise in Hamilton's north end, which provides 146 affordable housing units for seniors, is among the recent housing-related investments by the federal government. View image in full screen
A retrofitted high-rise in Hamilton's north end, which provides 146 affordable housing units for seniors, is among the recent housing-related investments by the federal government. Ken Mann

Hamilton is receiving over $26 million of federal money to help build 109 new affordable homes at three locations throughout the lower city.

Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen says the largest of the projects, getting $16 million in funding, will be operated by the Good Shepherd on Arkledun Avenue.

Read more: $194-million affordable housing facelift for Hamilton

“This will see a former school converted into 73 new permanent, affordable homes for women, transgender and non-binary individuals,” says Hussen.

Trending Stories

The second project, located on King William Street and operated by CityHousing Hamilton, will receive $6.4 million and create 24 units for women and their children, those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, and Black Canadians.

The third project, operated by St. Matthew’s House on Barton Street East, will create 12 units for Black Canadians and Indigenous residents and will receive $3.8 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Feds to invest $12.9M for new affordable homes in Hamilton

All three projects are underway and scheduled for completion in 2022.

“It’s really all about how do we increase the overall housing stock, through our available assets, and through the partnerships that we’re demonstrating here today,” says Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Affordable Housing tagRapid Housing Initiative tagHamilton affordable housing tagHamilton housing tagHamilton homelessness tagCityHousing Hamilton tagfederal housing strategy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers