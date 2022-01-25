Latest federal housing announcement targets 3 projects in Hamilton’s lower city

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is receiving over $26 million of federal money to help build 109 new affordable homes at three locations throughout the lower city.

Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen says the largest of the projects, getting $16 million in funding, will be operated by the Good Shepherd on Arkledun Avenue.

“This will see a former school converted into 73 new permanent, affordable homes for women, transgender and non-binary individuals,” says Hussen.

The second project, located on King William Street and operated by CityHousing Hamilton, will receive $6.4 million and create 24 units for women and their children, those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, and Black Canadians.

The third project, operated by St. Matthew’s House on Barton Street East, will create 12 units for Black Canadians and Indigenous residents and will receive $3.8 million.

Story continues below advertisement

All three projects are underway and scheduled for completion in 2022.

“It’s really all about how do we increase the overall housing stock, through our available assets, and through the partnerships that we’re demonstrating here today,” says Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.