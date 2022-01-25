SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

COVID-19: Princess Elizabeth P.S. in London, Ont. closes to in-person learning

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2022 8:02 am
empty classroom chairs on desks View image in full screen
A teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Thames Valley District School Board says Princess Elizabeth Public School in London, Ont., is closed to in-person learning due to “operational concerns related to staffing issues.”

A statement from the board did not explicitly state the reason for the staffing issues. Additionally, while the province began reporting school closures and absenteeism rates due to COVID-19 on Monday, there was no data listed at all for Princess Elizabeth P.S. as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: More than 330 Ontario schools report absence rates of 30% or higher

The TVDSB announced just before 8 p.m. Monday that the school at Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South would be closed as of Tuesday, with the closure lasting until at least the following Monday, Jan. 31.

Trending Stories

“Classroom teachers will contact families to coordinate synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities,” the board said in a brief statement.

“Thames Valley understands this is a challenging time for families and staff and TVDSB is available to provide support.”

The board then highlighted mental health and well-being resources available on its website.

A Facebook post from the board announcing the decision drew many frustrated comments, with several pointing to the fact that the late notice would leave many parents and guardians scrambling on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Snowy return to in-person learning for students in London, Ont.

This is the second time in as many months that Princess Elizabeth has had to move to online learning.

The school closed Dec. 10 as a result of challenges posed due to quarantine requirements tied to an Omicron variant cluster.

At that time, it was expected the school would reopen Jan. 3 after the winter break, but the province later announced that schools would move online until Jan. 17.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
