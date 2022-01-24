Alberta woman helps families of first responders dealing with trauma

Send this page to someone via email

Chad Kennedy was one of the initial first responders on the scene of the fatal bus rollover at the Columbia Icefield in July 2020.

“I remember feeling helpless. There were so many severely injured people. In our patrol cars, unfortunately, all we carry are standard first aid kits,” said Kennedy who is an Alberta Highway Patrol Sheriff based in Calgary.

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries that day.

“It was not only a bad scene to attend but very dangerous climbing up and down boulders,” Kennedy said.

His experience helping victims that day compounded already existing problems. He was diagnosed with PTSD in 2018 and reached out for help a year ago.

“There’s always the feeling of disconnect and disassociation with family and friends. You tend to isolate with post traumatic stress. It’s a very personal injury and not a lot of people talk about it,” Kennedy said.

Lauren Cleveland knows all about that. The former corrections officer who grew up in Calgary is married to a Camrose police officer. She recently founded the To Serve and Connect Society of Canada.

It’s a non-profit organization that aims to build connections for first responders and their partners by helping them navigate their unique lifestyle.

“A lot of us don’t even know what our partner is seeing. They come home and they’re disconnected and they are disassociated and you ask: ‘What happened today?’ And they don’t want to talk about it,” Cleveland said.

To Serve and Connect Society offers workshops with resources to assist first responders and families with addictions, sleep, finances, motivation and coping with trauma.

“The impact on families is significant, especially if your partner has seen something that is causing them to go through this trauma,” Cleveland said.

Kennedy said the counselling he finally got has helped him and his family. He’s currently on medical leave and going through weekly sessions with a psychologist and occupational therapist.

“When you call for help, you expect us to be strong, and a lot of times we hide behind that uniform. That is our strength but underneath we are hurt human beings,” Kennedy said.

To Serve and Connect is holding its first retreat Feb. 25 – 27 at Camp Kindle northwest of Calgary.

