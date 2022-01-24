SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

London Farm Show cancelled for second consecutive year

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 24, 2022 11:52 am
london farm show View image in full screen
The 2022 London Farm Show was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. via londonfarmshow.com

The London Farm Show at the Western Fair Agriplex has been cancelled again.

While COVID-19-related restrictions in the province are set to begin loosening at the end of the month, organizers have determined there’s just not enough time to host “a successful show of this size.”

Read more: Here’s a look at Ontario’s planned timeline to lift COVID-19 restrictions

“With feedback from our valued show exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees, and the extended operation of the Agriplex as a vaccination centre, the decision to cancel this year’s event was necessary,” organizers said in a statement released Monday.

The 2022 show would have been the first since the 2020 event was held just 17 days before the first provincial lockdown. In 2021, a virtual version of the show was held, dubbed London Farm Show Connect.

There are no plans for a virtual show in 2022, “but to stay connected with our industry, we will be launching a #Plant22 Snack Box featuring local businesses and packed with locally-sourced treats,” said Bridget Mahon, agriculture events manager for the Western Fair Association (WFA).

The boxes will go on sale in early March, through the farm show’s website.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant concerning for Canadian food production, farm groups say

All exhibitors slated for the now-cancelled will receive full refunds for their booth fees, organizers add.

“It is never easy to make these decisions, and we appreciate the understanding of our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees as we navigate yet another year inside a pandemic,” WFA CEO Reg Ash, said.

The London Farm Show is hoping to return next year on March 8 to 10.

