Money

Freshii to start selling food at hundreds of 7-Eleven locations across Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 11:12 am
freshii View image in full screen
A customer walks into a Freshii restaurant in Montreal on March 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Freshii Inc. has announced a deal with 7-Eleven Canada to sell food in the chain’s convenience stores across the country.

Toronto-based Freshii says its Energii Bites snacks will be available in roughly 600 locations across Canada.

Adam Corrin, chief operating officer of Freshii, says the strategic partnership makes snacking on the go healthy, affordable and convenient.

Read more: Freshii inks deal to open 20 new U.S. restaurants over six years

He says 7-Eleven has a vast store network and incredible brand recognition that resonates with consumers.

Norman Hower, vice-president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada, says the partnership reflects the chain’s ongoing pursuit of innovative ways to cater to a new generation of shoppers. He says the Freshii snacks will be available 24/7 in 7-Eleven stores and can also be delivered through its delivery service 7Now or on various marketplace apps.

Trending Stories
Freshii says customers can buy two packs of Energii Bites at the promotional price of $6 while supplies last or until March 1.

The company says its partnership with 7-Eleven is open-ended.

Click to play video: 'Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol' Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol
Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol – Feb 17, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
