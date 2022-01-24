SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Hundreds gather in Waterloo Square for PPC rally to support truck protest

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 10:54 am
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and wife Catherine Letarte speaks from a podium to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and wife Catherine Letarte speaks from a podium to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Several hundred people gathered at a “freedom” rally on Sunday in Waterloo organized by the People’s Party of Canada.

A post on the local PPC’s Twitter page for the event said it was organized “to support the cross border truckers and rally for freedom.”

Read more: ‘Freedom convoy’ of truckers opposing vaccine mandate leaves Metro Vancouver for Ottawa

It featured appearances by its leader Maxime Bernier as well as independent MPP Randy Hillier.

Waterloo Regional Police were on hand alongside city bylaw officers  to observe. They estimated there were around 500 people in attendance at Waterloo Square.

Neither bylaw or police say any charges were laid in connection to the event although it did prompt the city to force the closure of the ice rink in the square.

Bernier posted a clip of his speech on Twitter which pushed for Ottawa to end COVID-19 mandates.

Read more: Experts say truckers should have done more to prepare for vaccine mandate

Sunday’s gathering came on the heels of similar events being held across Canada 24 hours earlier in support of the trucker’s protest.

 

