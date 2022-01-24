Hundreds gather in Waterloo Square for PPC rally to support truck protest

Send this page to someone via email

Several hundred people gathered at a “freedom” rally on Sunday in Waterloo organized by the People’s Party of Canada.

A post on the local PPC’s Twitter page for the event said it was organized “to support the cross border truckers and rally for freedom.”

It featured appearances by its leader Maxime Bernier as well as independent MPP Randy Hillier.

Waterloo Regional Police were on hand alongside city bylaw officers to observe. They estimated there were around 500 people in attendance at Waterloo Square.

Neither bylaw or police say any charges were laid in connection to the event although it did prompt the city to force the closure of the ice rink in the square.

NO MORE MANDATES!

Waterloo Freedom Rally pic.twitter.com/yYDZxqBNJ1 — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) January 24, 2022

Bernier posted a clip of his speech on Twitter which pushed for Ottawa to end COVID-19 mandates.

Sunday’s gathering came on the heels of similar events being held across Canada 24 hours earlier in support of the trucker’s protest.