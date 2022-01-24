Menu

Winter weather travel advisory for Hamilton, Niagara Region: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 8:48 am
mississauga toronto snow winter weather View image in full screen
Winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Jan. 24, 2022. Accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible by the evening. Ryan Rocca / Global News

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Monday for the Hamilton area extending to the Niagara Peninsula.

Meteorologists have predicted between 5 to 10 cm of snow for the regions with peak snowfall at times reducing visibility.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the agency said in its statement.

Read more: Adjustments coming to Hamilton’s transit schedule to compensate for staff absenteeism

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Hamilton’s general forecast on Monday is calling for flurries and a high of only -6 C. The low is expected to hit -11 C.

The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.

A mix of sun and clouds plus another chance of flurries is expected on Tuesday. The high is expected to reach – 7 C.

 

