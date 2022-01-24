Winter weather travel advisory for Hamilton, Niagara Region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Monday for the Hamilton area extending to the Niagara Peninsula.

Meteorologists have predicted between 5 to 10 cm of snow for the regions with peak snowfall at times reducing visibility.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the agency said in its statement.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Hamilton’s general forecast on Monday is calling for flurries and a high of only -6 C. The low is expected to hit -11 C.

The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.

A mix of sun and clouds plus another chance of flurries is expected on Tuesday. The high is expected to reach – 7 C.