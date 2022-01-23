City committee to review Indigenous gathering place as part of reconciliation commitment

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council will get a look at a reconciliation commitment this week, which involves creating an Indigenous gathering place in the city.

The idea has been in the works for the last two years and a notice of motion was brought forward by two city councillors: Ward 7’s Terry Wong and Ward 12’s Evan Spencer.

The executive committee is expected to talk about it Tuesday, before it goes to council for approval.

If passed, the city would begin working on a land transfer from the city to the Indigenous Gathering Place Society.

While the exact location hasn’t been determined, a group of 50 elders who were consulted agreed it should be at the confluence of the Elbow and Bow rivers, a traditional meeting spot for First Nations.

Wong said it’s time to move forward with the project.

“When the White Goose Flying report was brought to city council and approved as part of our Indigenous framework, it was important to identify a place of healing, a place where we can get together and celebrate the culture of the First Nations/Indigenous groups, but also give the Indigenous community a place to reflect and heal accordingly.”

If the land transfer is approved, Wong said the society will begin designing what the gathering place would look like, including a potential healing centre and area for ceremonial and cultural activities.

Councillor Spencer said the project will have a huge impact on future generations.

“To be able to turn a walk along the river into an opportunity to have a teachable moment with my children and other families with their children, I’m getting shivers. It’s awesome to be able to walk through probably interpretive pieces and potentially even engage with real people that have stories to tell. It’s going to be incredible value for future generations of Calgarians.”