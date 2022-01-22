Nova Scotia reports 82 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 502 new PCR-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 82 active COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday including 11 patients in intensive care.

The age range of those hospitalized is now 23-100.

According to a release, there are an additional 205 people in hospital who have COVID-19. This includes 84 individuals “who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care,” and 121 who contracted the virus after being admitted.

On Saturday the province reported 502 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. These cases include 219 people in the central zone, 88 in the eastern zone, 59 in the northern zone and 136 cases in the western zone.

Nova Scotia Health completed 3,682 tests on Friday, meaning the positivity rate was 13.6 per cent.

The province is now issuing abbreviated COVID-19 updates on weekends so no further information is available.