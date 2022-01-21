SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
30 COVID-19 cases at Guelph General Hospital, 61 staff off work: report

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2022 4:17 pm
Guelph General Hospital is treating 30 patients with COVID-19, says the latest report on local hospitalizations that was shared on Friday.

It shows that as of 9 a.m., the hospital has only one ICU bed available, while eight people in the emergency department are waiting to be admitted due to there being no beds available. This includes both COVID and non-COVID patients.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 vaccine clinic at University of Guelph closing weeks after launch

The report also shows that 61 out of 1,994 staff are off work due to COVID-19 protocols, having either tested positive for the virus or are isolating at home due to being considered a high-risk contact.

Public health also declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the hospital’s 6 West Unit after one patient and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Across Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County, the report shows there are 208 COVID hospitalizations and just under 400 staff off work.

“The jump in three days of patients being admitted to our hospitals from 166 to 208 demonstrates that this region is on the ascent of the hospitalization curve this wave,” Waterloo Wellington hospital regional lead, Lee Fairclough said.

“We appreciate the ongoing cooperation across our hospitals and with community providers to help each other cope day to day and create additional space to care for all patients in our community.”

In the report, the regional hospitals said even though there are more patients than beds available, anyone in need of emergency care is encouraged to still come to their closest hospital.

Read more: First shipment of Paxlovid, antiviral COVID-19 drug, arrives in Ontario

Public health data shows 83.9 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.1 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 85.9 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.3 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 82.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.8 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 7,800 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose booster shots.

