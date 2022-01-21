COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports database error, 9 new deaths recorded

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials say a database error has been discovered in the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Officials reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The province has not reported a COVID-19-related death since Jan. 6, 2022.

“The notable length of time without a new death being reported initiated an audit of reporting systems, which resulted in the discovery of a database error.”

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be discussing preliminary results of an internal audit relating to these numbers at 2 p.m.

Officials are also reporting 1,233 new PCR COVID-19 positive test results on Friday.

Friday’s new cases come from PCR test results that are completed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The province’s case counts do not include rapid test results that are self-administered by residents.

The province is also reporting 215 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care units.

This is a developing news story. More to come.