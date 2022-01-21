Menu

Economy

Feed shortages reaching crisis levels for Canadian cattle producers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2022 1:49 pm
Cattle at a farm in southern Alberta drink form a water trough View image in full screen
Cattle at a farm in southern Alberta drink form a water trough as drought conditions dry up dugouts and other natural water sources. File / Global News

Some Alberta cattle producers say they will run out of food for their animals this weekend, as train delays and the impacts of last summer’s drought combine to create a crisis situation on the Prairies.

The Alberta Cattle Feeders Association says several large feedlots, housing anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 head of cattle, have indicated they could run out of food within days.

Read more: Sask. farmers coping with increased feed costs and adverse weather may face another cattle sell-off

The industry group says the situation is now an “animal welfare issue.”

Last summer’s drought ravaged crops on the Prairies, forcing Canadian cattle producers to import large quantities of corn from the U.S. this winter to feed their animals.

But the cattle industry says train shipments of corn aren’t arriving on time, due to labour shortages, cold weather and other supply chain challenges.

Alberta feedlot operator Leighton Kolk says he has been waiting on a train to arrive since Tuesday. He says if his corn shipment doesn’t arrive by Saturday, he will be “scraping the bottom of the bin” to feed his cattle.

