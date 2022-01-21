Menu

Health

COVID-19 supply chain woes extend to medical supplies, blood collection tubes

By Leroy Leo Reuters
Posted January 21, 2022 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages' Hospitals grapple with surge in COVID-19 admissions, staffing shortages
COVID-19 is continuing to put immense pressure on Ontario's health system. As hospitals face ongoing staffing and capacity strains, some are implementing 'extraordinary' measures to continue to provide care for patients. Brittany Rosen has more. – Jan 11, 2022

The U.S. health regulator said on Wednesday it was expanding the medical device shortage list to include all blood specimen collection tubes due to supply challenges led by an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and vendor issues.

The Food and Drug Administration also advised healthcare and laboratory personnel to minimize the use of blood collection tubes by performing blood draws only if medically necessary and consider sharing samples between lab departments if specimens are already available.

Read more: Medical imaging backlogs plaguing Canadian hospitals, radiologists warn

The regulator had in June added only sodium citrate tubes to the shortage list.

It had issued an emergency use authorization a month later for Becton Dickinson’s sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes to better identify and treat bleeding disorder in patients with known or suspected COVID-19.

“The FDA continues to monitor the current situation to help ensure blood testing remains available for patients where testing is medically necessary,” the regulator said.

The FDA added it recommends only tubes that are cleared by its authorizations be used for blood sample collection.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CDC reduces quarantine guidelines as Omicron cases surge' COVID-19: CDC reduces quarantine guidelines as Omicron cases surge
COVID-19: CDC reduces quarantine guidelines as Omicron cases surge – Dec 28, 2021
© 2022 Reuters
