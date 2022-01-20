Menu

Canada

It’s too soon to support drug decriminalization: Alberta police chiefs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'The Push for Drug Decriminalization' The Push for Drug Decriminalization
The association representing Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon to decriminalize illicit drugs.

Calgary Chief Const. Mark Neufeld, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, says a number of things need to be in place before decriminalization can be seriously considered.

Read more: Canada’s police chiefs support decriminalizing drug possession. Is change coming?

Neufeld says that would include provincial regulations on drug consumption around minors, public consumption and the operation of vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Toronto’s top doctor looks to decriminalize drug use, move in line with B.C.' Toronto’s top doctor looks to decriminalize drug use, move in line with B.C.
Toronto’s top doctor looks to decriminalize drug use, move in line with B.C – Nov 29, 2021

He says some aspects of decriminalization are already in place in Alberta, where individuals are typically only charged with personal possession within the context of a public safety concern or other criminal conduct.

Read more: There are growing calls for drug decriminalization. Could it solve Canada’s opioid crisis?

Neufeld says decriminalization alone wouldn’t reduce addiction or overdose rates.

He says there needs to be a connection between law enforcement and public health so that people who need help can get.

Read more: Is the ‘War on Drugs’ over? Canada is seeing a ‘shift’ in its approach to drugs, experts say

© 2022 The Canadian Press
