Crown wants ex-journalist Jonah Keri to serve minimum one year in domestic abuse case

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors want former Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri to serve at least one year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to assault and threats charges.

Keri last August pleaded guilty to several counts of domestic abuse against his ex-wife.

His ex-wife addressed the court Thursday via video, calling her 361-day marriage to Keri a nightmare and describing the impact it had on her and her family as deep and pervasive.

Read more: Quebec to introduce tracking bracelets in bid to cut down on intimate partner violence

Keri pleaded guilty to a series of events that took place beginning in July 2018 that included acts like striking, biting and threatening her and their unborn child with a kitchen knife. Shortly before the birth, he headbutted her, breaking her nose.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Bruno Menard called for a jail sentence of no less than a year behind bars as well as a lengthy probation for Keri, whose lawyer will make his recommendation today.

Keri testified the acts he committed were not excusable and that he was deeply sorry to his ex-wife and her family, seeking to assure them that he had undergone therapy and anger management courses.

He was arrested in the summer of 2019, which ended a high-profile sports journalism career that included contributing to Sportsnet and The Athletic and appearing as an analyst on radio and television.

Keri is best known for writing on baseball, including a 2014 book on the history of the Montreal Expos.

Story continues below advertisement

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, the SPVM has a list of resources available and advice on what to do. In case of an emergency call 911.

For victims and children

S.O.S. violence conjugale

Listening, guidance and referral, in French and English

Multilingual site

1-800 363-9010, 24/7

Text: 438-601-1211, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shield of Athena

Support for women from ethnocultural communities who are victims of family violence and their children, and translation and interpretation services

514-274-8117 or 1-877 274-8117 (Montréal)

Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes

514-878-9757

Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

514-878-9134

For men

OP+ION

An alternative to domestic and family violence

514-527-1657

PRO-GAM

A professional and confidential therapy program for men who have resorted to violence in their domestic or family relationships

514-270-8462

SAC

Help for men having problems in their couple relationship

514-384-6296