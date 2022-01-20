Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in Kelowna, B.C. homicide headed straight to judge and jury trial

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 4:34 pm
Photo of an RCMP vehicle in front of a residence. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600 block of Bechard Road. Investigators found the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious. Klaudia Van Emmerik/Global News

The woman charged in a Kelowna, B.C., homicide that was earlier described as a case of “intimate partner violence” has waived her right to a preliminary inquiry and will go straight to trial by judge and jury.

Billie Jo Bennett, 54, will return to Supreme Court Chambers on Monday, Jan.  24 to fix dates for a trial, the BC Prosecution Service said Thursday in an email.

Bennett was charged in early December 2021 with second degree murder, though she was first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 18, 2021 homicide in the 600 block of Bechard Road.

She was released the next day when the BC Prosecution Service failed to come up with charges and Supt. Kara Triance called a press conference on Oct. 22 to address questions raised in the wake of the investigation seemingly hitting an impasse.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman charged with murder of Kelowna man

The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act shortly thereafter, but, at that point, RCMP officers were cut out of the loop, Triance said.

Trending Stories

“So often, it is these systems that we are caught between,” Triance said Oct. 22.   

“The police are left between the health-care system, which is burdened by the constraints that it has, and the justice system, where there are a lot of restrictions and increasingly closed doors of remand centres that are full of policies and directives that I believe are important, and modernizing our justice system, but leaving individuals at large in their community.”

This “frustrating situation” is affecting the way RCMP can keep the community safe, she said, eroding the sense of safety for residents.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP appeal to the public to help with investigation after a body was found at a dog park' Kelowna RCMP appeal to the public to help with investigation after a body was found at a dog park
Kelowna RCMP appeal to the public to help with investigation after a body was found at a dog park

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSecond Degree Murder tagKelowna RCMP tagB.C. Prosecution Service tagKelowna Homicide tagBillie Jo Bennett tagSupt. Kia Triance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers