Canada

Canada Post reconsidering policy forbidding workers to use their own N95 masks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town’s parcel service' Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town’s parcel service
WATCH ABOVE: Canada Post COVID-19 vaccine mandate disrupts small town's parcel service – Nov 29, 2021

Canada Post says it is seeking “clarification” from the federal government about face masks after drawing criticism for refusing to let employees bring their own N95 masks to work.

The Crown corporation earlier this week said employees had to use a Canada Post-issued cloth mask or disposable medical mask, or they would be sent home.

Today a spokesman tells The Canadian Press they are looking to understand from federal authorities if mask guidance has changed.

Read more: Canada Post warns of delays as Omicron leads to staff shortages

Jon Hamilton says the health and safety of employees is the top priority, and the Crown corporation “strictly adhered” to guidance from health experts.

The Public Health Agency of Canada guidance says non-medical, cloth masks can be used but don’t have to meet any standards.

PHAC says medical masks and N95-type respirators offer better protection and have to meet certain standards in Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
