Residential parking ban in effect Thursday, city councillor worries about costly courtesy tows

The first residential parking ban of 2022 is set to take effect Thursday night.

Beginning at 7 p.m., residents in Zones D, I, O, S, U, V will need to move their vehicles until Friday at 7 a.m as plows take to residential streets.

This will continue for 12-hour cycles in different areas of the city until Sunday at 7 a.m.

You can find your zone by using the city’s address lookup tool and you can view the plowing schedule by visiting the city’s website.

Residents who don’t move their vehicles could be hit with a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early) and will be towed to a nearby street.

But Waverley West city councillor Janice Lukes says the towing process needs to change.

Currently, a courtesy tow is provided for those in violation of the ban, meaning they’re off the hook for the nearly $40 dollar towing fee. And it’s the city that ends up footing the bill.

“The courtesy tows are paid by the taxpayer, they’re not being paid by the vehicle owner,” Lukes said. “In the November and December courtesy tows, we’ve got estimates right now that $1.5 million dollars was paid.”

Lukes has introduced a motion at City Hall which would change the process so that vehicle owners in violation would have to pay for their ticket and the tow.

She is also concerned sometimes there are so many violators, there aren’t enough city workers to ticket all the vehicles and not enough tow trucks to move the vehicles, meaning cars are left on the street while the clean-up carries on.