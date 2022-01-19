Truro police arrest man wanted as accessory in murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service has arrested a man wanted on a provincewide warrant in the murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri, a 23-year-old man killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021.

In a release, police say officers arrested Marcus Michael Denny during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

In October, Denny, a 22-year-old from Pictou Landing First Nation, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact in Singh Katri’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Two other men — 20-year-old Cameron James Prosper and 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald — have also been charged in relation to the murder.

The Truro Police Service release said Denny also had multiple arrest warrants for violent offences in Pictou and Colchester Counties.

Denny remains in custody as the criminal investigation division continues to investigate, the release said.