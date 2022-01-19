Menu

Crime

Truro police arrest man wanted as accessory in murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder' Maritime Sikh Society calls for more education after Truro murder
While there’s some relief charges have been laid in the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri, there’s also a need for more education, according to the Maritime Sikh Society. Callum Smith reports. – Oct 27, 2021

The Truro Police Service has arrested a man wanted on a provincewide warrant in the murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri, a 23-year-old man killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021.

In a release, police say officers arrested Marcus Michael Denny during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

In October, Denny, a 22-year-old from Pictou Landing First Nation, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact in Singh Katri’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Read more: Another arrest warrant issued for N.S. man accused in murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Two other men — 20-year-old Cameron James Prosper and 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald — have also been charged in relation to the murder.

The Truro Police Service release said Denny also had multiple arrest warrants for violent offences in Pictou and Colchester Counties.

Denny remains in custody as the criminal investigation division continues to investigate, the release said.

Click to play video: 'Police lay charges in September killing of Sikh man in Nova Scotia' Police lay charges in September killing of Sikh man in Nova Scotia
