Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Alberta educators ‘disappointed’ with new e-tutoring website

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta launching e-tutoring to help students catch up from pandemic disruptions' Alberta launching e-tutoring to help students catch up from pandemic disruptions
Alberta Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange announces details of a new e-tutoring resource to help students who may have fallen behind amid COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. – Jan 5, 2022

The Alberta government’s new e-tutoring hub launched as a resource to help students who may have fallen behind amid COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, but it’s receiving lacklustre support from educators.

Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange announced details of the website on Jan. 5 and it launched on Jan. 11 with six, pre-recorded videos meant for students in Grades 4 to 9 to strengthen their literacy and numeracy skills.

“It’s really disappointing frankly,” Carla Peck, a professor of social studies education, said.

Read more: Student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta kids head back to class

Peck said education funding should instead be used to bring more human resources into schools such as teachers, educational assistants and other experts to help support students.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve instead decided to pump money into some online resources that, so far, aren’t that high quality.”

Some of the videos are also being criticized for not being geared towards the correct grade level.

Click to play video: '‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures' ‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures
‘It’s very hard for the kids’: Frustration grows over volatile COVID-19 school measures – Jan 10, 2022

The video titled “adjectives” is labelled for students in Grade 6. However both Peck and Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, said the content is more for early elementary students.

Trending Stories

“How is this four-minute video going to be supporting students on this one very specific topic on ‘adjectives’ that is clearly mislabeled,” Schilling said.

“I’m extremely disappointed with what you see on this e-tutoring hub,” he said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm extremely disappointed with what you see on this e-tutoring hub," he said.

In an email, the press secretary for the education minister, Katherine Stavropoulos said, “the resources on the e-tutoring hub were developed by certificated teachers who are on secondment to Alberta Education from schools across the province.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Province announces changes to Alberta’s controversial school curriculum

Stavropoulos said the tutoring services will be expanded later this year to cover more grades, subjects, and live tutoring sessions.

The education ministry is asking for feedback from parents, students and schools.

On Tuesday afternoon, a spelling error remained in the video titled “alliteration.” A line from the poem The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe used the word ‘week’ instead of ‘weak’.

The Raven View image in full screen
A screen shot from the Alberta Government’s e-tutoring Hub on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Government tagAlberta education tagAdriana LaGrange tagAlberta e-turtoring tagAlberta e-tutoring hub tagAlberta e-tutoring hub feedback tage tutoring hub tage-tutoring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers