More than 10,000 cars reported stolen in Ontario last year, more than one per hour

Hellosafe.ca says insurance companies reported that there 10,900 car theft claims in 2021, which works out to a car going missing every 48 minutes.

The site, which allows users to compare premiums, says that SUVs are now making up for 48 per cent of the cars stolen.

If you own a 2018 Lexus RX, your vehicle is the most likely to go missing. Hellosafe.ca says it is worth around $50,000.

Honda’s 2019 CR-V and 2019 Civic finished second and third respectively while the 2019 Toyota Highlander was fourth.

While SUVs account for 48 per cent of the vehicles thieves thieve, sedans account for 34.7 per cent (just over 3,000), trucks 12.4 per cent (around 1,350) and vans are around 3 per cent (around 325) of the total.

With trucks accounting for just 12.4 per cent, the fifth through 7th spots were taken by 2017 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra, 2017 Ford F-150 to 450 and 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 from 2019.

The 2018 Honda Accord, 2017 Toyota Corolla and 2016 Land Rover Range Rover rounded out the list.

The site estimates the thefts cost the insurance industry $542 million.

Waterloo Regional Police offers a few tips to lessen the chances of thieves stealing your wheels.

For example, during cold wintery months, do not leave your vehicle unattended while you wait for it to warm up.

Last summer, four vehicles were stolen in the area (including a Lexus Rx350 and two Toyota Highlanders) with thieves practicing relay or reprograming vehicle theft.

Relay vehicle theft is when thieves approach a home looking for a key fob signal coming from inside the residence.

The thieves amplify the signal to unlock, start and steal the car.

Reprogramming works when a thief forces their way into the car and uses and electronic device to access diagnostics. The criminal then reprograms a fob to start the vehicle.

To protect against these types of thefts, police recommend parking your car in a garage if possible, blocking access to your onboard diagnostic port using a steering wheel lock or by placing vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch when not in use.

They also suggest keeping your car locked at all times and the purchasing a surveillance system for your home.