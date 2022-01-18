Fire marshal to examine multiple alarm fire at Hamilton marine supply outlet

The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ministry of the Environment are checking out damage caused by a mid-day multiple alarm blaze at a Hamilton marine supply store near the city’s Waterfront.
Firefighters say they knocked down a “deep-seated, well-involved fire” in the city’s north end at Brewer’s Marine Supply on Guise Avenue, just southwest of John Street North, in the noon hour on Monday.
There were no injuries during the blaze which was doused amid severe winter storm conditions.
The store contained large quantities of marine materials which included nylon and paint.
No estimated damage cost has been attached to the blaze as of Tuesday morning.
A portion of Guise was closed between James and John during the incident.
