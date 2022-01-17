HPE Public Health confirms first case of Influenza A in the region

Send this page to someone via email

In a release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH), the health unit confirms its first case of Influenza A for the 2021-2022 flu season.

“While the cases of flu locally and across Canada remain low, we are encouraging all residents who have not already been vaccinated against influenza to do so as soon as possible,” the release continues.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to serious health complications, even in healthy children and adults.

“The sooner a person is immunized against influenza, the sooner they and vulnerable people around them are protected from this contagious and potentially dangerous illness,” says acting medical officer of health at HPEPH Dr. Ethan Toumishey.

“I am recommending that all residents, not just the young and the elderly, get immunized as soon as possible.”

The flu shot can be accessed through a primary care provider or family doctor for individuals six months and older, or at a local pharmacy.

The vaccine is available to anyone over the age of six months in Ontario, free of charge.

The health unit also says that public health measures used to avoid COVID-19 are also effective against influenza, including avoiding indoor social gatherings, washing hands and staying home when symptomatic.

Adults with influenza may be infectious for five days after the onset of their symptoms, whereas children may be infectious for up to seven days.

HPEPH says, “it is important to stay home during the infectious period to avoid spreading the illness to others.”

