Police ask for help in locating Winnipeg man last seen in October

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing man.

Dakota Morningstar Thomas, 27, was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on the morning of Oct. 24, 2021, and hasn’t been heard from since.

He’s described as 6’0″ with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes, as well as numerous tattoos, including the word “King” on his left forehead.

Police said Thomas has been known to frequent downtown and the North End.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

