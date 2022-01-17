Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police ask for help in locating Winnipeg man last seen in October

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 1:04 pm
Dakota Morningstar Thomas.
Dakota Morningstar Thomas. WPS/Submitted

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing man.

Dakota Morningstar Thomas, 27, was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on the morning of Oct. 24, 2021, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for missing 17-year-old

He’s described as 6’0″ with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes, as well as numerous tattoos, including the word “King” on his left forehead.

Trending Stories

Police said Thomas has been known to frequent downtown and the North End.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Click to play video: 'Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks' Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks
Search for 22-year-old Manitoba man missing for weeks – Dec 1, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagmissing person tagMissing tagWinnipeg Police Service tagMissing Man tagNorth End tagDowntown Winnipeg tagMissing Persons Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers