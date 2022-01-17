City of Guelph announces residential plow-out during winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says a residential plow-out is beginning Monday morning amid a winter storm that started the night before.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the city, with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

The plow-out is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared, the city said.

Any vehicles on the road past 10 a.m. could be ticketed and towed.

The city said it takes crews about 24 hours to clear the roads after a storm has stopped, but a significant snowfall and changing weather conditions could cause delays.

Main roads are plowed first, followed by secondary roads and residential streets last. The city’s sidewalks and paths usually take about three days.

Residents can follow along with the city’s efforts by using their Plow Tracker map and signing up for email alerts.

The city said residents can help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

Snowplows are out on the road. Help us, help them. Never pass a snowplow and don’t follow too closely. Track where the plows are at https://t.co/Xl39R2pQDQ #Guelph #COGWinter #onstorm pic.twitter.com/jaVwq4MJvr — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) January 17, 2022