City of Guelph announces residential plow-out during winter storm

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years' Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
Ontario residents are dealing with severe winter weather and whiteout conditions on Monday as a major storm continues to dump snow on the province. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, with parts of the province expecting total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 centimeters. Global’s chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has more.

The City of Guelph says a residential plow-out is beginning Monday morning amid a winter storm that started the night before.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the city, with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Read more: Snowstorm closes schools to in-person learning in Waterloo Region, Guelph on Monday

The plow-out is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared, the city said.

Any vehicles on the road past 10 a.m. could be ticketed and towed.

The city said it takes crews about 24 hours to clear the roads after a storm has stopped, but a significant snowfall and changing weather conditions could cause delays.

Main roads are plowed first, followed by secondary roads and residential streets last. The city’s sidewalks and paths usually take about three days.

Residents can follow along with the city’s efforts by using their Plow Tracker map and signing up for email alerts.

The city said residents can help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

