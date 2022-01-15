Lethbridge woman arrested and charged for ‘substantial’ cash theft

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge woman has been charged after a large chunk of cash was recently stolen from a vehicle.

Police said $12,000 was taken on Jan. 11 from a vehicle parked along the 400 block of 7 Street South.

Investigators released surveillance footage and on Friday, Park Place Mall security responded to a report of suspicious activity and recognized the suspect.

The woman was arrested without incident and a portion of the stolen money was recovered.

Police have charged 41-year-old Trisha Across The Mountain with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She remains in custody as of Saturday, awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.

