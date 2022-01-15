Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge woman arrested and charged for ‘substantial’ cash theft

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 5:04 pm
Lethbridge Police Service headquarters on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Service headquarters on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

A Lethbridge woman has been charged after a large chunk of cash was recently stolen from a vehicle.

Police said $12,000 was taken on Jan. 11 from a vehicle parked along the 400 block of 7 Street South.

Investigators released surveillance footage and on Friday, Park Place Mall security responded to a report of suspicious activity and recognized the suspect.

Trending Stories

Read more: 36 more Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, 5 additional deaths reported

The woman was arrested without incident and a portion of the stolen money was recovered.

Police have charged 41-year-old Trisha Across The Mountain with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She remains in custody as of Saturday, awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge tagLethbridge Crime tagLethbridge Police tagStolen Money tag$12000 stolen tagLethbridge stolen money tagTrisha Across The Mountain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers