One person dead following fatal house fire in Keswick, Ont.

One person is dead following a fatal house fire in Keswick, Ont. Saturday morning.
In a statement issued by the town of Georgina, emergency crews responded to a call at around 5 a.m. for reports of a house fire on Miami drive.
“Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed,” the statement read.
According to the release, a person was located in the home but did not survive.
“This is a terrible tragedy in our community and serves as a reminder that we all need to be checking our
smoke alarms regularly,” Fire Chief Ron Jenkins said in the release.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Ontario Fire Marshals office has been called to lead the investigation alongside Georgina Fire services and York Regional Police, the statement concluded.
