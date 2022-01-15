Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person dead following fatal house fire in Keswick, Ont.

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 2:54 pm
Photo of the Georgina Fire Station 1-6. View image in full screen
Photo of the Georgina Fire Station 1-6. Phil Pang / Global News

One person is dead following a fatal house fire in Keswick, Ont. Saturday morning.

In a statement issued by the town of Georgina, emergency crews responded to a call at around 5 a.m. for reports of a house fire on Miami drive.

Read more: 4-alarm fire leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries, 3 with minor injuries

“Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed,” the statement read.

According to the release, a person was located in the home but did not survive.

“This is a terrible tragedy in our community and serves as a reminder that we all need to be checking our
smoke alarms regularly,” Fire Chief Ron Jenkins said in the release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2020 fatal Markham house fire that killed 2 children found to be accidental: police

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshals office has been called to lead the investigation alongside Georgina Fire services and York Regional Police, the statement concluded.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagYork Regional Police tagFatal Fire tagYork Region tagontario fire marshal tagKeswick tagGeorgina Fire tagKeswick Ont tagMiami Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers