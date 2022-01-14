COVID-19: Lethbridge entertainers concerned as Omicron continues to spread

Send this page to someone via email

Opportunities to perform are becoming harder to find for The Chevelles and their drummer, Don Plettell.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was booked every weekend. While gigs haven’t been as consistent, Plettell says they were still busy this fall under the province’s restrictions exemption program.

“People could come in, regular hours until 1 or 2 (a.m.), dancing was okay and everything was great,” Plettell said.

Then came new restrictions just before Christmas, which prompted many of their bookings to postpone yet again.

“We’ve just had everything postponed a year, then postponed another year,” Plettell said.

“Now we’re into 2022 and I’ve just lost my January and February (gigs) that had postponed from 2021.”

The new reality has the Good Times Comedy Club adapting, going from hosting four shows a weekend before the pandemic down to two.

“With Omicron spreading its kind of hurt our attendance, definitely the last few weeks,” part-owner and stand-up comedian Faris Hytiaa said.

“We’re actually cancelling this weekend because our entire staff has COVID.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're actually cancelling this weekend because our entire staff has COVID."

While the club has been operating with reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning measures, Hytiaa is concerned about the possibility of increased restrictions like ones implemented in Ontario and Quebec and the impact it could have on his club and the industry as a whole.

“In terms of the life of the club — and I’m sure the life of many clubs around the country — it’s kind of crucial at this point that we’re allowed to operate at some level,” he said.

Concerns that add to what Plettell says has been a hard time for his counterparts in the local music scene.

“I see a shrinking industry and that’s a concern.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I see a shrinking industry and that's a concern."