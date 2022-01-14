Menu

Health

Prince Edward Island reports its first two COVID 19 related deaths of the pandemic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 1:59 pm
COVID-19: Canadians showing symptoms after Dec. 20 should assume Omicron infection, Tam says
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that “at the individual level, not everyone will for sure know if they got Omicron,” but Canadians should assume they were probably infected with the COVID-19 variant if they noticed their symptoms after Dec. 20.

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting the first two COVID-19 deaths of the pandemic.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says a person between the ages of 60 and 79 and a person over the age of 79 have died of COVID-19.

Premier Dennis King issued a statement today extending condolences to the families of the two people.

Officials are also reporting 225 new cases of COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. imposing 16-day lockdown, top doctor says ‘matter of life and death’

Prince Edward Island has 1,994 active reported cases and has reported an average of 199 new infections a day over the last week.

Morrison says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is unchanged from a day earlier _ eight patients, including one in intensive care.

There are now 14 early learning and child-care centres with cases of COVID-19, and the Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility has 16 confirmed cases.

About 95.9 per cent of Islanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.6 per cent have received two doses.

“Like all Islanders, I received this news of our first deaths related to COVID-19 with a heavy heart,” King said.

“This is not an easy announcement to make and on behalf of all Islanders I want to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these individuals.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

P.E.I. eliminates mandatory mask rules
