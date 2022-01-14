Prince Edward Island reports its first two COVID 19 related deaths of the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting the first two COVID-19 deaths of the pandemic.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says a person between the ages of 60 and 79 and a person over the age of 79 have died of COVID-19.

Premier Dennis King issued a statement today extending condolences to the families of the two people.

Officials are also reporting 225 new cases of COVID-19.

Prince Edward Island has 1,994 active reported cases and has reported an average of 199 new infections a day over the last week.

Morrison says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is unchanged from a day earlier _ eight patients, including one in intensive care.

There are now 14 early learning and child-care centres with cases of COVID-19, and the Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility has 16 confirmed cases.

About 95.9 per cent of Islanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 92.6 per cent have received two doses.

“Like all Islanders, I received this news of our first deaths related to COVID-19 with a heavy heart,” King said.

“This is not an easy announcement to make and on behalf of all Islanders I want to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these individuals.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.