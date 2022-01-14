Stolen heart, forgetful golfer top ‘missed the mark’ 911 calls list: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP have released a list of the top 10 “missed the mark” calls for 2021, while reminding residents that calling 911 is reserved for emergencies only.

Help with laptop: A concerned individual called RCMP to request an officer attend their home and fix their broken laptop. Stolen heart: A person called 911 to report a romantic gesture — their spouse had stolen their heart. RCMP remind residents that there are other ways to report non-urgent theft, “though not of one’s heart.” Non-urgent thefts can be reported directly to local police or RCMP by using their Online Crime Reporting tool. Fishing in the dark: An angler found a shopping cart in the water while out fishing and wanted an RCMP officer to return the cart to the store it came from. Frustrated grandparent: An upset grandparent called 911 to complain that their not-so-sleepy grandchild was not going to bed. The caller figured an RCMP officer could persuade the child to go to sleep. Just hear meowt: A 911 caller reported they had seen some “suspicious activity.” Turns out that suspicious activity was two cats who had been hanging around an intersection close to the caller’s home over the last few days. Forgetful golfer: After a reportedly “great day of golfing,” a golfer realized they had left their cellphone on the course and called 911 to request an RCMP officer pick it up for them. Hangry caller: A 911 call came in from a hangry caller who was having technical difficulties using a restaurant’s debit card machine to buy their lunch. Gummy bear: A worried puppy parent called 911 looking for help from an RCMP officer after their dog had gotten into the caller’s edibles. RCMP say this may constitute an emergency, but not for 911. If pet owners suspect their furry friends get into something dangerous, they should call their local vet or animal emergency medical centre. Compliments: This caller just wanted to tell 911 dispatchers that the RCMP had a much nicer detention area than the one at their local police station. What day is it? This person called 911 to ask dispatchers what day it was. “9-1-1 Dispatchers know how easy it is to lose track of time as they’re typically very busy answering calls for service; however, this certainly would not be considered an emergency,” the RCMP said about the call.

In 2021, the RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communications Centre in Saskatchewan received 350,667 calls for service — an 8.5 per cent increase from 2020. Calls ranged from misdials and false alarms to serious incidents regarding matters of public safety.

The RCMP wants to remind the public that misuse of 911 can potentially delay someone experiencing a life-threatening emergency from getting help.

“Before dialing 9-1-1, please remember that calling the police should be reserved for police-related matters only and calling 9-1-1 should be reserved for life-threatening emergencies only.”

If residents have a crime to report, they can call their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP from anywhere in the province.