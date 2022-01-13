Regina snow clearing set to restart Friday for residential roads

Send this page to someone via email

City of Regina crews will restart snow plowing on residential roads on Friday, according to a news release.

Crews will work in the neighbourhoods of Belvedere/Rosemont, Transcona, The Creeks and Greens on Gardiner and progress to other neighbourhoods as they finish plowing the rest of the 520 kilometres of residential roads.

Weather permitting, plowing will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day during the next eight days.

Residential streets that were completed as part of the residential road snow plow that began in December will not be plowed again at this time, according to the city.

An updated and easier to use plow schedule map is available on the City of Regina website.

The city added that with weather changing rapidly, if Regina receives a snowfall of five centimetres or more, a systematic plow will be required.

“This means crews will be reassigned to complete plowing and applying ice control starting with high-volume, high-speed roads, followed by transit routes, collector and arterial roads, as well removing snow ridges from school loading zones,” the release stated.

City crews will also clear sidewalks next to city facilities, parks and transit stops.

The city added residents can help crews get the residential road snow plow done by knowing when their neighbourhood is being plowed and moving any vehicles for safer and more effective plowing.

Residents are told to expect snow ridges that are left along the curb and around vehicles parked on the street.

“While all efforts are made to minimize snow ridges, the result is dependent on the amount of snow being plowed and the number of parked vehicles or obstacles the equipment must plow around,” the statement added.

Residents are also asked to be safe while travelling city roads and near snow equipment. Drivers should stay back at least three-and-a-half car lengths — or 15 metres — from equipment.

For their safety and the safety of crews, if residents notice a group of graders and trucks working in a staggered formation, they must not drive in between the equipment.