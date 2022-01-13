Menu

Sports

Habs’ Wideman suspended 1 game for head butt on Bruins’ Haula

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 4:09 pm

Montreal Canadiens defenceman has been suspended one game by the NHL’s department of player safety for a head butt on Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula.

The incident occurred in the third period of Wednesday’s game when Wideman and Haula were engaged in a scrum.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens’ COVID-19 hiatus ends with 5-1 loss to Boston Bruins

Wideman was assessed minor penalties for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. Haula, meanwhile, was handed a roughing minor.

The 32-year-old Wideman, who had never faced NHL supplementary discipline prior to Wednesday’s incident, will forfeit US$3,750 in salary.

Read more: No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Boston beat Montreal 5-1 in the Canadiens’ return to action following a massive COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined 24 players and two coaches.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
