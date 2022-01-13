Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. expands program aimed at preventing overdose deaths in construction industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. expands harm reduction for construction industry' B.C. expands harm reduction for construction industry
The province is expanding a program to reduce toxic drug overdoses in the construction industry on Vancouver Island. The province is investing a million dollars in the 'Tailgate Toolkit' project to provide harm-reduction training on the worksite.

The British Columbia government is providing a $1-million grant to expand access to resources aimed at preventing overdose deaths in the construction industry.

Sheila Malcolmson, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the program dubbed the Tailgate Toolkit was developed on Vancouver Island last year in partnership with people in the industry who have experience with illicit drug use.

She says it’s now set to be expanded across the province, offering training for supervisors, access to peer-led support groups and resources to help raise awareness of treatment options and combat the stigma surrounding drug use.

Read more: B.C. paramedics, dispatchers responded to record-setting 35,525 overdose calls in 2021

Rory Kulmala, CEO of the Vancouver Island Construction Association, says harm reduction co-ordinators are also sent to job sites for tailgate talks and they’ve delivered resources to more than 350 workers since launching last August.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Malcolmson says men make up almost 80 per cent of all deaths from illicit drugs in B.C., while nearly 20 per cent of those who died and whose professions were recorded worked in trades, transport or as equipment operators.

She says the program encourages conversations about drug use and addiction, reducing the stigma that can deter people from asking for help and that drives them to hide their substance use and consume drugs alone.

“In this climate of the terribly increasing toxicity of illicit street drugs, using drugs alone often means dying alone,” Malcolmson said Thursday.

Click to play video: '‘Safer’ drug supply runs into red tape' ‘Safer’ drug supply runs into red tape
‘Safer’ drug supply runs into red tape – Dec 16, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Construction tagOverdose Crisis tagharm reduction tagSubstance use tagmental health and addictions tagSheila Malcolmson tagConstruction Industry tagBC Mental Health tagBC construction industry tagBC additions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers