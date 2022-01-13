Northeast Calgary garage destroyed in overnight fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary fire department is hoping somebody has information about a northeast garage fire late Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 6500 block of Rundlehorn Drive around 11:30 p.m. and found a detached residential garage engulfed in smoke and flames.

Crews immediately began attacking the fire with hose lines while simultaneously utilizing other teams to evacuate the adjacent house.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Damage to the garage is extensive, but limited to the garage.

There were no injuries at the scene and no one was displaced from the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.