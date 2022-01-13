Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Northeast Calgary garage destroyed in overnight fire

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 9:30 am
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire that started Jan. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire that started Jan. 12, 2021. Global News

The Calgary fire department is hoping somebody has information about a northeast garage fire late Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 6500 block of Rundlehorn Drive around 11:30 p.m. and found a detached residential garage engulfed in smoke and flames.

Crews immediately began attacking the fire with hose lines while simultaneously utilizing other teams to evacuate the adjacent house.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canadian truckers crossing U.S. border now exempt from new COVID-19 rules, feds say

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Damage to the garage is extensive, but limited to the garage.

There were no injuries at the scene and no one was displaced from the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagCalgary tagCalgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagGarage Fire tagRundle tagRundle garage fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers