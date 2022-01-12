Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto police seek driver who fled on foot after 3-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 10:10 pm
Toronto police seek driver who fled on foot after 3-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway - image View image in full screen
Toronto Police / Twitter

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a multiple-car collision on the Gardiner Expressway.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Toronto police said they received a call at 8:47 p.m., reporting a collision on the Gardiner Expressway at Islington Avenue.

Read more: Head-on collision in Vaughan leaves 1 dead, police say

According to police a GO Transit bus was involved in the collision, and one vehicle landed on its side.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the GO bus was “in service with passengers on board.”

Story continues below advertisement

Aikins said the driver of the bus and the passengers are being taken care of by emergency medical services personnel.

Trending Stories

“Extent of injuries unknown at this point but more information will be coming shortly,” she wrote in a tweet.

One driver, police said, was trapped inside their vehicle.

“Another driver appears to have fled the scene on foot,” officers said.

According to police, officers are looking for the driver, who they say “may be injured.”

Just before 10 p.m. ET, Toronto Paramedics told Global News they were on scene and were assessing patients, but had not transported anyone to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said some lanes are closed in the area and cautioned that traffic may be slow.

Click to play video: 'The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022' The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022
The Toronto Police Services Board has approved a 2.3 percent increase in its operating budget for 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagCollision tagGO Transit tagGardiner Expressway tagIslington Avenue tagmultiple vehicle collision tagtoronto police collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers