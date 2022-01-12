Toronto police seek driver who fled on foot after 3-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a multiple-car collision on the Gardiner Expressway.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Toronto police said they received a call at 8:47 p.m., reporting a collision on the Gardiner Expressway at Islington Avenue.

According to police a GO Transit bus was involved in the collision, and one vehicle landed on its side.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said the GO bus was “in service with passengers on board.”

GO bus was in service with passengers on board. Driver & passengers are being taken care of by EMS. Extent of injuries unknown at this point but more information will be coming shortly. Thank you to all the first responders on site https://t.co/fLSBTBaxLh — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) January 13, 2022

Aikins said the driver of the bus and the passengers are being taken care of by emergency medical services personnel.

“Extent of injuries unknown at this point but more information will be coming shortly,” she wrote in a tweet.

COLLISION:

Gardiner Exp + Islington Av

– Police o/s

– 1 driver still stuck inside car

– Another driver appears to have fled the scene on foot

– He may be injured

– Officers looking for him

– Some lane closures in area

^dh pic.twitter.com/9m7P3TZo9A — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2022

One driver, police said, was trapped inside their vehicle.

“Another driver appears to have fled the scene on foot,” officers said.

According to police, officers are looking for the driver, who they say “may be injured.”

Just before 10 p.m. ET, Toronto Paramedics told Global News they were on scene and were assessing patients, but had not transported anyone to hospital.

Police said some lanes are closed in the area and cautioned that traffic may be slow.

