Toronto man charged after explosives, weapons found by police

A man Toronto man has been arrested and charged after explosives and weapons were located in connection with a firearm investigation.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto Police say on Monday, officers executed search warrants on a vehicle and an address in the Queen Street East and Leslie Street area.

According to police, airsoft guns and a crossbow were found.

Officers said five explosive devices — two of which were homemade — were also found.

Police arrested 39-year-old Daniel Lightowler of Toronto.

According to police, Lightowler has been charged with 18 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday morning.

