Crime

Toronto man charged after explosives, weapons found by police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 7:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man Toronto man has been arrested and charged after explosives and weapons were located in connection with a firearm investigation.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto Police say on Monday, officers executed search warrants on a vehicle and an address in the Queen Street East and Leslie Street area.

According to police, airsoft guns and a crossbow were found.

Officers said five explosive devices — two of which were homemade — were also found.

Police arrested 39-year-old Daniel Lightowler of Toronto.

According to police, Lightowler has been charged with 18 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police say amount of firearms seized in Project Moses investigation is biggest concern' Toronto police say amount of firearms seized in Project Moses investigation is biggest concern
Toronto police say amount of firearms seized in Project Moses investigation is biggest concern – Feb 18, 2019
