COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new deaths, 86 new cases; Keene Centre for the Arts fined

Another two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the Peterborough, Ont., area on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 35 since the pandemic was declared and the fifth this month.

Peterborough Public Health’s COVID tracker, issued at 4:11 p.m., reported 1,072 active cases of COVID-19, up from 1,065 reported on Tuesday. Since its update on Tuesday, the health unit reports 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott noted last week that active cases being reported daily are an “enormous underestimate.”

The latest deaths were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s who were both vaccinated. They’re the fourth and fifth deaths in January. There were five deaths for the entire month of December 2021.

Hospitalizations

Since the pandemic was declared, 130 cases have required hospitalization — an additional four cases since Tuesday’s update from the regional health unit.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre early Tuesday afternoon reported 30 current inpatients with COVID-19, with two of them admitted to an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.1 per cent of all cases. Twenty-three of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday.

Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Other data/vaccination

Other data on Wednesday from the health unit:

Resolved cases: 3,053 — 77 more cases since Tuesday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 73.3 per cent of the 4,160 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

3,053 — 77 more cases since Tuesday’s update. Resolved cases make up approximately 73.3 per cent of the 4,160 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. Vaccination: Daily updates for its vaccination data can be found on the COVID tracker website. Of note, 308,679 doses have been administered and 80.4 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. The health unit reports 60,876 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 43 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

All vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Moderna vaccine as there is currently a Pfizer vaccine shortage, the health unit reported in late December.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

On Thursday, Piggott will host a webinar on back-to-school safety and will be answering questions from parents. The webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be found at on the health unit’s YouTube channel.

Dear Parents & School Kids – I'll be here w/ Health Units @Ptbohealth @RegionofDurham @HKPRDHU along with School Boards @PVNCCDSB @kprschools for this webinar on back-to-school & Q&A tomorrow at 6:30pm

Watch here📺: https://t.co/37O4VBGf2F — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 12, 2022

Reopening Ontario Act fine

The health unit on Wednesday stated it issued an $880 fine against the Keene Centre for the Arts for non-compliance of regulation 263/20 of the Reopening Ontario Act.

It follows a large gathering on Jan. 8 at the building on First Street in the village southeast of Peterborough. Videos circulating on social media — including this video posted on Twitter (warning: graphic language) — show a group of at least 20 individuals with no face masks together inside the building.

Current capacity limits under provincial directives is five for indoor settings. Masks are also required at public indoor settings.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, these charges have been laid against a total of five businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday, leaving 19 active (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (No. 11) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

(No. 11) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. Congregate living facility (No. 10) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7.

(No. 10) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 7 on the neonatal ICU unit. There were two active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 7 on the neonatal ICU unit. There were two active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported two cases among staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home reported two cases among staff. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 6): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Tuesday morning the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Tuesday morning the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Congregate living facility (No. 5) in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23.

(No. 5) in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 531 cases associated with 88 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 166 cases in the past 30 days.

