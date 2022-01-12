Peterborough man charged with manslaughter in infant’s death in 2020: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant in November 2020.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Nov. 22, 2020, an infant was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injures following an incident an Union Street address. The infant was later transported to a Toronto hospital and succumbed to their injuries several days later, police said.

The age of the infant was not provided.

Read more: Peterborough infant dies in hospital after sustaining serious injuries

Police on Wednesday said their 14-month investigation — which also included Ontario’s coroner’s office, the Centre for Forensic Sciences and the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Unit at SickKids Hospital — led to the arrest of one person.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 11, and charged with manslaughter.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in what police say was a domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.