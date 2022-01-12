Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will be live streamed on this page.

The briefing comes a day after the province reported 15 new hospitalizations for a total of 58 people in hospital with the virus. The majority of those cases have been identified as the Omicron variant.

The province also reported 616 new PCR-confirmed cases on Tuesday and one death involving a man in his 80s.

“To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. So please, do your part to prevent another loss,” said Premier Tim Houston in the news release.

As of Tuesday there were an estimated 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.