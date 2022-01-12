Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia paid sick leave program now in effect' Nova Scotia paid sick leave program now in effect
Nova Scotia’s relaunch of the paid sick leave program took effect on Monday. The program covers up to four sick leave days for employees up to a maximum of $20 per hour – but the program is only for workers who have to stay home due to COVID-19, prompting renewed calls for the province to legislate a permanent paid sick leave program. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will be live streamed on this page.

The briefing comes a day after the province reported 15 new hospitalizations for a total of 58 people in hospital with the virus. The majority of those cases have been identified as the Omicron variant.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. reports another death related to COVID-19, 15 new hospitalizations

The province also reported 616 new PCR-confirmed cases on Tuesday and one death involving a man in his 80s.

“To all Nova Scotians, we know what we have to do to protect ourselves and others. So please, do your part to prevent another loss,” said Premier Tim Houston in the news release.

As of Tuesday there were an estimated 6,796 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

