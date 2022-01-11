Menu

News

No criminality involved in death of badly burned Vernon man: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 2:45 pm
Police lights at night. View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The death of a Vernon man who suffered serious burns on a large portion of his body did not involve foul play, RCMP said.

“Evidence gathered to date has led police to determine that criminality was not involved in his death,” RCMP said in a press release issued Tuesday.

It was around 2:20 a.m. Dec. 22 when Vernon Mounties got a report of a man in medical distress near the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue.

Read more: Vernon, B.C. man seriously burned in undisclosed circumstances, RCMP investigating

In a press release at the time police said the man, 53, had sustained burns on a large portion of his body while at Polson Park.  Upon being found, he was transported to hospital, where he later died.

“With support from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit, a full and comprehensive investigation was conducted into the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.”

Click to play video: 'Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident' Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident
Vernon man seriously burned in suspicious incident – Dec 22, 2021

 

RCMP don’t offer any insight into what happened to the man, however, officers will continue to assist the BC Coroners Service in its investigation.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

 

