Crime

Squirrels in Peterborough found shot with arrows: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 9:12 am
Peterborough police are investigating reports of squirrels being found shot with arrows. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating reports of squirrels being found shot with arrows. Global News file

Peterborough police are investigating recent reports of squirrels being found shot with arrows.

Over the past few weeks, the Peterborough Police Service says it has received reports of impaled squirrels in the area of Western Avenue and Chamberlain Street.

Read more: MNRF investigating after geese in Campbellford area found impaled with arrows from crossbow

“It’s believed the weapon is a smaller compound bow and arrow,” police said.

Peterborough police believe squirrels are being shot with a small bow and arrow kit like this one.
Peterborough police believe squirrels are being shot with a small bow and arrow kit like this one. Peterborough Police Service

Police are reminding the public about the dangers associated with shooting a high-velocity arrow in a residential neighbourhood including potentially injuring a person or other animals, both of which could result in criminal charges.

Trending Stories
The service says if you discover any injured wildlife, call the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) at 1-877-847-7667.

Anyone with information on the squirrel shootings can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'MNRF investigating after geese in Campbellford area found impaled with arrows from crossbow' MNRF investigating after geese in Campbellford area found impaled with arrows from crossbow
