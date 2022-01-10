Regina Symphony Orchestra postpones performances due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Increased transmission of COVID-19 within the community has prompted the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) to make a difficult decision.

On Monday, RSO announced its January and February shows have been postponed as COVID case numbers continue to climb in the province.

“In the interest of public health in Regina, and in consideration for the well-being of the general public, patrons, staff, the artists of the orchestra, and guest performers travelling to the area for concerts, the Regina Symphony Orchestra regretfully announces the cancellation of all planned performances through mid-February, effective immediately,” read the statement from RSO on Monday.

RSO said the decision is based on public health concerns with respect to large gatherings and organized events in following recommendations from the province’s chief medical health officer and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The following RSO performances have been postponed:

Jan. 15 – An Evening of Pink Floyd, Pops series

Jan. 29 – New Year, New Music, Chamber at Government House series

Feb. 5 – Corelli & Telemann, Baroque series

Feb. 12 – Sarah Slean: The Music of Joni Mitchell, Pops series

The Beethoven Symphony No. 9 performance, which was scheduled for Jan. 22, has been moved to May 14 at the Conexus Arts Centre as the new season finale for the RSO’s Classics Series.

“The RSO will be working to reschedule performances where possible,” the statement continued.

Ticket holders can expect the box office team to contact them with options such as reissuing tickets for a rescheduled show or another upcoming concert.

People can also receive credits for their tickets to be redeemed in the future or receive refunds. Value of tickets can also be donated to the RSO to receive a charitable tax receipt.

The RSO resumed in-person performances in July 2021 after cancelling shows in 2020 and for most of 2021.

Shows continued safely until Dec. 18 with performances at five Regina venues which followed “carefully developed safety protocols meeting or exceeding recommendations by the SHA,” according to the RSO.

“It is disappointment to once again be cancelling and making changed to our schedule for performances that were highly anticipated by artists and patrons,” the RSO said on Monday.

“However, given the extreme transmissibility of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, and with respect for the counsel of Dr. Shahab and the SHA, the RSO Management, Board of Directors, and members of the Orchestra believe this is the responsible course of action.”

