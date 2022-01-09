Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers game against Ottawa rescheduled as 2 players enter NHL protocol

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2022 3:14 pm

The National Hockey League has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues affecting the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils.

Edmonton’s home game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday will now be played Saturday at Rogers Place, the league said in a statement.

A new date for Monday’s game between the Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning has yet to be determined.

Read more: NHL moves back to taxi squads to guard season from COVID-19 disruptions

The Oilers placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, a day after adding five teammates and six members of the team’s support staff to the list.

A team practice on Sunday was cancelled, the Oilers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Senators, meanwhile, have played one game (a 6-0 loss to Toronto on Jan. 1) since Dec. 18. Ottawa won’t return to the ice until Thursday night in Calgary.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing' NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing
NHL confirms it won’t be sending players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing – Dec 22, 2021
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNHL tagAlberta Coronavirus tagEdmonton Oilers tagRogers Place tagOttawa Senators tagTyler Benson tagwarren foegele tagNHL's COVID-19 protocol tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers