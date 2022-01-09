Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP investigate homicide of woman in Air Ronge

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 12:56 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
Courtesty: RCMP

The La Ronge, Sask. RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit are investigating the homicide of a woman that occurred in a home in Air Ronge, Sask.

An RCMP release said the homicide occurred on Saturday morning in a Waco Drive home.

An earlier release said there was an increased police presence in the area.

Investigators believe there may have been other property-related crimes in the area and are asking people to check their properties to see if they have been the victim of a crime.

Trending Stories

Residents are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the La Ronge RCMP Detachment at 306-425-6730, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or 911 in an emergency.

The major crime unit continues to investigate with the help of RCMP police dog services, RCMP historical case unit, technological crimes unit and RCMP forensic identification services.

RCMP did not provide a name or age for the victim.

