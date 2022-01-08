Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saint John digs itself out of weekend snowstorm

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick digs out of blizzard Saturday' New Brunswick digs out of blizzard Saturday
WATCH ABOVE: How about this weather we’re having? Friday’s blizzard meant many New Brunswickers spent their Saturday morning with a shovel in hand. Others, opting for a sled. Travis Fortnum has the story.

Saturday morning was a messy one in Saint John with much of the province buried by a blizzard.

Snow began to fall late Friday morning and kept up through the early hours of Saturday — about 35 centimetres blanketing the Port City in all.

Elsewhere, Sussex and parts of Charlotte County logging about 30 cm, too. The snowfall reached 28 cm in Moncton.

The hours of blowing snow prompted businesses in the city to close early. That included Horizon Health’s Exhibition Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic, too.

Read more: Thousands lose power as windy winter storm sweeps through East Coast

NB Power says thousands provincewide lost power in the storm – some going without until Saturday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saint John police say over 51 storm-related calls came in.

20 of them motor were about vehicle collisions, with injuries reported in 10.

Most of the rest, a spokesperson said, were about vehicles stuck in the snow.

Click to play video: 'Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada' Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada
Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada

An overnight on-street parking ban was in effect for the city’s North, West and East — a winter staple in the city’s snow removal plan.

Saturday night, a ban will impact the south/central peninsula.

Residents who rely on street parking will have to plan to move their cars to parking lots after 6 p.m. and keep them there until 7 a.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagWeather tagSaint John tagNew Brunswick Weather tagNew Brunswick snow storm tagNew Brunswick Blizzard tagSaint John Parking Ban tagNB Blizzard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers