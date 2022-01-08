Saint John digs itself out of weekend snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday morning was a messy one in Saint John with much of the province buried by a blizzard.

Snow began to fall late Friday morning and kept up through the early hours of Saturday — about 35 centimetres blanketing the Port City in all.

Elsewhere, Sussex and parts of Charlotte County logging about 30 cm, too. The snowfall reached 28 cm in Moncton.

The hours of blowing snow prompted businesses in the city to close early. That included Horizon Health’s Exhibition Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic, too.

NB Power says thousands provincewide lost power in the storm – some going without until Saturday afternoon.

Saint John police say over 51 storm-related calls came in.

20 of them motor were about vehicle collisions, with injuries reported in 10.

Most of the rest, a spokesperson said, were about vehicles stuck in the snow.

1:37 Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada Heavy snow, blizzard conditions set to hit Atlantic Canada

An overnight on-street parking ban was in effect for the city’s North, West and East — a winter staple in the city’s snow removal plan.

Saturday night, a ban will impact the south/central peninsula.

Residents who rely on street parking will have to plan to move their cars to parking lots after 6 p.m. and keep them there until 7 a.m.