Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison
Economy

COVID-19: Oilsands organization says region operating with critical staff only because of Omicron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 5:29 pm
File photo of a dump truck working near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. View image in full screen
File photo of a dump truck working near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday June 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s oilsands are operating with critical staff only as the highly contagious Omicron variant sweeps the country.

It’s unclear how many oilsands workers are currently sick with COVID-19.

READ MORE: Report finds Alberta’s ‘fly-in, fly-out’ oilsands workers face significant stress, reluctant to seek help

Oil Sands Community Alliance executive director Perry Berkenpas declined to give a number, though he says case counts aren’t any worse than previous waves.

Alberta’s oilsands camps were the source of some of the country’s largest outbreaks in the early days of the pandemic and again in the spring of 2021, when thousands of workers got sick.

READ MORE: Inside the oilsands site that has seen Canada’s largest workplace COVID-19 outbreak

Berkenpas says oilsands companies are enforcing work-from-home orders for all staff who don’t need to be on site. Facilities are operating with 40 to 65 per cent fewer people than normal.

He says companies are currently able to keep day-to-day operations running, but that production could be impacted in the weeks and months to come, depending on the trajectory of the virus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
