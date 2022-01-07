Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in north Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end Friday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Middlefield Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough at 9:38 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly critical injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is being asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Steeles Ave East + Middlefield Rd

– Police are on scene

– Pedestrian has been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics with life-threatening injuries

– The intersection is closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO39834

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2022