Canada

Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in north Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 3:50 pm
The scene of the collision in north Scarborough on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in north Scarborough on Friday. Global News

A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s north end Friday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Middlefield Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough at 9:38 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly critical injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is being asked to contact Toronto Police Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.

